Justice Served: Life Sentence for Gruesome Family Crime
A court sentenced Tahir to life imprisonment for kidnapping and murdering his nine-year-old nephew in Khurja Nagar. The crime unfolded when Shadan went missing after a camel visit, and Tahir demanded ransom. Ultimately, Tahir confessed, leading to his conviction and imprisonment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and murder of his nine-year-old nephew in Khurja Nagar, according to a lawyer's statement.
Additional Sessions Judge Varun Mohit Nigam imposed a life sentence, along with a fine of Rs 57,000, on the convict, identified as Tahir, said Assistant District Government Counsel (Criminal) Vijay Kumar Sharma.
The crime was discovered after Tahir demanded a ransom, and two local witnesses identified him with the missing child, Shadan, leading to his arrest and confession.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- court
- sentencing
- life imprisonment
- kidnapping
- murder
- nine-year-old
- nephew
- ransom
- conviction
- justice
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Orissa High Court Upholds Life Sentence for Former Legislator in Wife's Murder
Justice Delivered: Conviction in 2018 Attempted Murder Case
Juvenile Arrests in Shocking JJ Colony Double Murder
Kochi Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Attempting Murder of Employer
Court Grants Travel Permission to Kamal Nath's Nephew Amid Fertiliser Scam Case