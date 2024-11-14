Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentence for Gruesome Family Crime

A court sentenced Tahir to life imprisonment for kidnapping and murdering his nine-year-old nephew in Khurja Nagar. The crime unfolded when Shadan went missing after a camel visit, and Tahir demanded ransom. Ultimately, Tahir confessed, leading to his conviction and imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:28 IST
A court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and murder of his nine-year-old nephew in Khurja Nagar, according to a lawyer's statement.

Additional Sessions Judge Varun Mohit Nigam imposed a life sentence, along with a fine of Rs 57,000, on the convict, identified as Tahir, said Assistant District Government Counsel (Criminal) Vijay Kumar Sharma.

The crime was discovered after Tahir demanded a ransom, and two local witnesses identified him with the missing child, Shadan, leading to his arrest and confession.

