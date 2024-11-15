Web of Intrigue: The Baba Siddique Murder Case Unraveled
Shivkumar Gautam, implicated in the Baba Siddique murder, lingered at the scene post-assault, then checked if Siddique succumbed. Coordinated by Shubham Lonkar, with links to gangster Anmol Bishnoi, the plot included weaponry training in Chhattisgarh. Financial transactions were traced to conspirators Anurag Kashyap and Gyan Prakash Tripathi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2024 08:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 08:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Shivkumar Gautam, allegedly the chief shooter in the Baba Siddique assassination, lingered at the crime scene for 20 minutes before fleeing to confirm Siddique's death at a hospital.
The Mumbai police discovered that the plan was orchestrated by Shubham Lonkar, linked to notorious gangster Anmol Bishnoi. The murder's execution involved gun training in the forests near Chhattisgarh.
Financial trails were apparent as Anurag Kashyap and Gyan Prakash Tripathi sent funds to a scrap dealer, assisting the shooters in withdrawing cash. The case grows as evidence mounts against the involved parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kiwis Leave India Stunned, Eye Historic Whitewash in Mumbai Showdown
Ravi Raja Slams Congress for Favoritism, Joins BJP as Mumbai VP
India Aims to Rebound in Decisive Mumbai Test Against New Zealand
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Chhota Rajan Extortion Racket
Certus Capital's Strategic Investment Surge in Mumbai's Housing Market