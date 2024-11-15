Web of Intrigue: The Baba Siddique Murder Case Unraveled

Shivkumar Gautam, allegedly the chief shooter in the Baba Siddique assassination, lingered at the crime scene for 20 minutes before fleeing to confirm Siddique's death at a hospital.

The Mumbai police discovered that the plan was orchestrated by Shubham Lonkar, linked to notorious gangster Anmol Bishnoi. The murder's execution involved gun training in the forests near Chhattisgarh.

Financial trails were apparent as Anurag Kashyap and Gyan Prakash Tripathi sent funds to a scrap dealer, assisting the shooters in withdrawing cash. The case grows as evidence mounts against the involved parties.

