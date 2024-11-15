Left Menu

Transgender Volunteers: A New Traffic Initiative in Telangana

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has proposed involving transgender persons as traffic volunteers in high-traffic areas. The initiative aims to utilize their services in roles similar to home guards to prevent traffic violations. The plan includes a dress code and salary similar to home guards.

In a new traffic initiative, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for the appointment of transgender persons as traffic volunteers in the state's bustling areas.

Reddy emphasized using transgender individuals' services at traffic signals, akin to home guards, to curb violations, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The proposal also includes involving transgender people in 'drunk and drive' checks, with discussions underway to finalize a special dress code and salary, mirroring that of home guards. Reddy urged officials to implement the decision experimentally as soon as possible.

