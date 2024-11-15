Left Menu

Goa CM Criticizes Religious Conversions Amid Healing Practices Allegations

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant criticized religious conversions in India, claiming they exploit healing as a guise. Addressing Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, Sawant discussed efforts to convert tribals historically and reiterated the Modi government's initiatives to integrate tribals and restore their rights.

Updated: 15-11-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 13:34 IST
Goa CM Criticizes Religious Conversions Amid Healing Practices Allegations
Pramod Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has voiced strong criticism against the practice of religious conversions conducted under the guise of healing. Speaking on Friday, Sawant described these actions as unfortunate remnants of historical conversion efforts that continue in modern India.

Addressing an event on the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, Sawant recounted how these conversions targeted tribal communities, purportedly offering education or healing. He pointed out similar tactics were employed during the British and Portuguese eras.

Sawant went on to commend the Modi government's initiatives aimed at integrating tribals into mainstream society by restoring their rights and providing essential services, including scholarships and educational facilities in tribal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

