Election Turmoil in Tonk: Arrest and Aftermath

The recent bypolls in Rajasthan's Tonk district witnessed dramatic scenes as an Independent candidate was arrested amid escalating violence. The candidate, Naresh Meena, slapped Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary, sparking uproar among his supporters and leading to a violent clash.

The tension heightened when a PTI journalist and a video cameraperson covering the protest were attacked by a mob. Their equipment was destroyed in the chaos, reflecting the volatile atmosphere surrounding the incident. Authorities have since brought the situation under control with a significant police presence.

Officials reported that disturbances occurred after Meena's arrest, but swift police intervention restored order. Tonk District Collector Soumya Jha confirmed that although the initial election process was marred by the incident, security measures have now been bolstered to ensure stability and safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)