Left Menu

Election Turmoil in Tonk: Arrest and Aftermath

The recent bypolls in Rajasthan's Tonk district turned chaotic when an Independent candidate, Naresh Meena, was arrested after slapping an SDM, which led to violence including an assault on a PTI crew. The situation has now stabilized and security has been intensified in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:02 IST
Election Turmoil in Tonk: Arrest and Aftermath
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The recent bypolls in Rajasthan's Tonk district witnessed dramatic scenes as an Independent candidate was arrested amid escalating violence. The candidate, Naresh Meena, slapped Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary, sparking uproar among his supporters and leading to a violent clash.

The tension heightened when a PTI journalist and a video cameraperson covering the protest were attacked by a mob. Their equipment was destroyed in the chaos, reflecting the volatile atmosphere surrounding the incident. Authorities have since brought the situation under control with a significant police presence.

Officials reported that disturbances occurred after Meena's arrest, but swift police intervention restored order. Tonk District Collector Soumya Jha confirmed that although the initial election process was marred by the incident, security measures have now been bolstered to ensure stability and safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024