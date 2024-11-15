ED Cracks Down on Kolkata Lottery Scam: Crores Seized

In a significant breakthrough, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized approximately Rs 3 crore from a businessman's residence in Kolkata as part of its probe into a sprawling lottery scam. The central agency initiated search operations in multiple locations across West Bengal on Thursday, casting a wide net over the alleged fraudulent scheme.

A senior ED official reported that in addition to the cash haul, a note-counting machine was deployed to the house on Kavi Bharati Sarani to facilitate the ongoing tallying process. Further, similar equipment was utilized at a location in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas district, where the ED's search revealed premises serving as an office and godown for the lottery operations.

With several important documents already seized, the full financial extent of the scam remains under investigation. The operation is tied to a broad money laundering probe implicating influential figures, with roots seemingly extending beyond West Bengal into Tamil Nadu and Sikkim, where the ED has already frozen assets worth over Rs 277 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)