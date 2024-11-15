Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Kolkata Lottery Scam: Crores Seized

The Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 3 crore from a Kolkata businessman's house during a probe into a lottery scam. Raids are conducted across West Bengal, focusing on Madhyamgram where significant financial documents and cash were discovered. The investigation is part of a broader money laundering probe involving multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:33 IST
ED Cracks Down on Kolkata Lottery Scam: Crores Seized
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized approximately Rs 3 crore from a businessman's residence in Kolkata as part of its probe into a sprawling lottery scam. The central agency initiated search operations in multiple locations across West Bengal on Thursday, casting a wide net over the alleged fraudulent scheme.

A senior ED official reported that in addition to the cash haul, a note-counting machine was deployed to the house on Kavi Bharati Sarani to facilitate the ongoing tallying process. Further, similar equipment was utilized at a location in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas district, where the ED's search revealed premises serving as an office and godown for the lottery operations.

With several important documents already seized, the full financial extent of the scam remains under investigation. The operation is tied to a broad money laundering probe implicating influential figures, with roots seemingly extending beyond West Bengal into Tamil Nadu and Sikkim, where the ED has already frozen assets worth over Rs 277 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024