Odesa Port Under Siege: Zelenskiy's Crisis Update

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported a deadly Russian strike on Odesa's port, causing one fatality and injuring ten others. The attack involved missiles and drones, signifying a severe escalation in tensions. Zelenskiy disclosed the information via social media, highlighting the grave circumstances in southern Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:44 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russian forces launched a strike on the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported. The attack, carried out with missiles and drones, resulted in one death and ten injuries.

President Zelenskiy made the announcement on social media, underscoring the severity of the situation. According to his Friday message, the combined strike occurred Thursday evening, impacting the strategically important port area.

This latest aggression reflects the ongoing tensions in the region, with Odesa's port being a crucial focal point in the conflict due to its strategic and economic significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

