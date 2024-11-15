Left Menu

Truce at Sea: Philippines and China Ease Tensions Over Shoal

The Philippine Navy successfully transported supplies to a ship outpost at the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea without conflict with Chinese forces. This marks the third peaceful supply mission since a rare agreement with China to de-escalate tensions over the disputed territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:17 IST
Truce at Sea: Philippines and China Ease Tensions Over Shoal
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippine Navy has conducted its third mission to supply the Second Thomas Shoal without encountering resistance from Chinese forces, officials confirmed. This development is part of an ongoing effort to decrease tensions between the Philippines and China over the occupied shoal in the volatile South China Sea.

Under a confidential agreement reached between both nations in July, the Philippines has been allowed to deliver essential goods and personnel to their outpost at the shoal. This temporary arrangement lets Filipino forces replenish supplies without provoking confrontations by Chinese coast guard and naval units.

The accord follows a history of violent confrontations, including aggressive maneuvers by Chinese forces to obstruct Philippine supply routes, previously heightening international concern. While disagreements persist beyond the Second Thomas Shoal, the accord represents rare diplomatic success in a region fraught with territorial tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024