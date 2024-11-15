The Philippine Navy has conducted its third mission to supply the Second Thomas Shoal without encountering resistance from Chinese forces, officials confirmed. This development is part of an ongoing effort to decrease tensions between the Philippines and China over the occupied shoal in the volatile South China Sea.

Under a confidential agreement reached between both nations in July, the Philippines has been allowed to deliver essential goods and personnel to their outpost at the shoal. This temporary arrangement lets Filipino forces replenish supplies without provoking confrontations by Chinese coast guard and naval units.

The accord follows a history of violent confrontations, including aggressive maneuvers by Chinese forces to obstruct Philippine supply routes, previously heightening international concern. While disagreements persist beyond the Second Thomas Shoal, the accord represents rare diplomatic success in a region fraught with territorial tensions.

