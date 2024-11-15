Left Menu

Cracking Down: Police Seize Illegal Firearms and Liquor Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have confiscated 15 illegal firearms and 28 cartridges since the election model code commenced on October 15. The crime branch, anti-extortion cell, and central crime unit carried out the operations. Additionally, 18 illicit liquor joints were dismantled, with stock worth Rs 25.3 lakh destroyed.

In a major crackdown ahead of the Maharashtra state elections, authorities in Thane district have confiscated 15 illegal firearms and 28 cartridges, according to police reports on Friday. The actions follow the implementation of the model code of conduct on October 15.

An array of police teams, including the crime branch, anti-extortion cell, and the central crime unit, conducted the seizures across various locations. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil revealed that the firearms and ammunition are valued at approximately Rs 7 lakh.

In addition to the arms seizures, police dismantled 18 illicit liquor brewing operations, leading to the destruction of alcohol stock worth Rs 25.3 lakh. With the upcoming state elections on November 20, the police vow to continue their intensified surveillance and anti-illegal activity efforts.

