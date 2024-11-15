Left Menu

Delhi High Court Balances Privacy and Security in ISKP Case

The Delhi High Court adjusted sentences for two women linked to ISKP, focusing on the misuse of encrypted platforms. Hina Bashir Beigh's and Sadiya Anwar Shaikh's sentences were reduced, emphasizing the need for discretion in terrorism cases. The court highlighted issues of privacy, digital crime, and societal impact.

Updated: 15-11-2024 18:40 IST
The Delhi High Court recently addressed the tension between privacy and security in a case involving two women linked to the banned Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). The court observed that while encrypted social media platforms offer privacy and freedom of expression, their potential misuse by terrorists poses challenges for the justice system.

Sentences for Hina Bashir Beigh and Sadiya Anwar Shaikh were reduced from eight and seven years to six years each. The court recognized that the duo used fake identities to evade detection and leveraged their educational backgrounds to incite terrorism. This prompted a discussion on how such platforms can be exploited for criminal activities.

The case further highlighted the importance of judicial discretion, considering factors like the impact of crime on society and the convict's propensity for future offenses. The court emphasized the need to balance rights of convicts with societal safety when deciding sentences in terrorism-related cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

