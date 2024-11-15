Left Menu

Cyber Deception Hits West Bengal Students in Tablet Scheme

A cyber fraud targeting the 'Taruner Swapno' scheme in West Bengal affected 1,911 students. The scheme offers Rs 10,000 for tablets to Class 10 and 12 students. Police have filed 93 cases and arrested 11 suspects. The fraud involves interstate gangs from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A cyber fraud targeting the 'Taruner Swapno' scheme has victimized 1,911 of the 16 lakh students in West Bengal. The scheme, designed to provide Rs 10,000 to students for purchasing tablets, has instead become a target for cybercriminals.

In response, West Bengal police have launched a thorough investigation, filing 93 FIRs and arresting 11 individuals connected to the fraudulent activities. Senior officials revealed that these crimes involved cybercriminals from across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand, operating as organized interstate gangs.

Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been established to delve deeper, exploring possible manipulation of the system or internal collusion at different levels. Authorities are collaborating with law enforcement in other states to comprehensively tackle this cyber fraud epidemic.

