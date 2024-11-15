Cyber Deception Hits West Bengal Students in Tablet Scheme

A cyber fraud targeting the 'Taruner Swapno' scheme has victimized 1,911 of the 16 lakh students in West Bengal. The scheme, designed to provide Rs 10,000 to students for purchasing tablets, has instead become a target for cybercriminals.

In response, West Bengal police have launched a thorough investigation, filing 93 FIRs and arresting 11 individuals connected to the fraudulent activities. Senior officials revealed that these crimes involved cybercriminals from across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand, operating as organized interstate gangs.

Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been established to delve deeper, exploring possible manipulation of the system or internal collusion at different levels. Authorities are collaborating with law enforcement in other states to comprehensively tackle this cyber fraud epidemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)