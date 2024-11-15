ED Cracks Down on High-Profile Lottery Scam in Kolkata
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized approximately Rs 3 crore from locations in Kolkata and Madhyamgram during raids as part of an investigation into a high-profile lottery scam. The agency's searches spanned West Bengal and other states, with assets worth Rs 277 crore previously attached in Tamil Nadu.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made significant progress in its investigation into a notorious lottery scam by seizing around Rs 3 crore from a businessman's house in Kolkata's Lake Market area. The operation is part of its ongoing probe into money laundering activities linked to the scam.
Using note-counting machines, the ED tallied the cash recovered from multiple locations, including a premises in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas. This building allegedly served as both an office and a storage space for the fraudulent lottery operation.
While important documents have been confiscated, the ED's investigation into the scam's financial dynamics continues. The agency has previously conducted raids in states like West Bengal, Sikkim, and Tamil Nadu, seizing significant assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
