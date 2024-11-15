Pakistan's Army Chief Emphasizes Role in Global Peace Amid Rising Terror Threats
General Asim Munir, Pakistan's Army Chief, addresses the rise of militancy from banned groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. Highlighting Pakistan's efforts for border security, he stressed the country's significant role in promoting global peace and stability, and the commitment against global terrorism amidst several challenges.
On Friday, Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, highlighted the burgeoning threat of militancy led by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, citing it as a nexus for global terrorist organizations.
Speaking at the Margalla Dialogue 2024, he discussed comprehensive border management efforts to bolster security on Pakistan's western front. The seminar, organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute, focused on the country's role in fostering peace and stability.
General Munir emphasized ongoing operations against terrorism, noting that Pakistan remains steadfast in its role as a regional and global peace promoter, while also highlighting the nation's contributions to international peacekeeping missions.
