Left Menu

Operation Sagar Manthan Unveils Major Drug Trafficking Bust

An anti-narcotics operation, 'Sagar Manthan,' involving multiple agencies led to the capture of 700 kg of methamphetamine and the arrest of eight Iranians off the Gujarat coast. This seizure underscores the successful international cooperation in tackling maritime drug trafficking, reinforcing India's commitment to a drug-free nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Porbandar | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:58 IST
Operation Sagar Manthan Unveils Major Drug Trafficking Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant anti-narcotics operation, codenamed 'Sagar Manthan-4,' culminated in the seizure of approximately 700 kg of methamphetamine, leading to the arrest of eight foreign nationals claiming to be Iranians. The joint operation took place in Indian territorial waters near Porbandar and involved the NCB, Navy, and Gujarat Police ATS.

The seized methamphetamine, valued at Rs 2,500-3,500 crore in the international market, marks a notable achievement in the ongoing effort to combat maritime drug trafficking. The Inter-agency coordination was a key factor in the successful interception of an unregistered vessel without an automatic identification system, suspected of smuggling drugs into India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the operation as a testament to India's resolve to eradicate drug trafficking, aligning with PM Modi's vision for a drug-free India. Since the inception of Operation Sagar Manthan, 3,400 kilograms of drugs have been seized, reflecting a continued commitment to national security and maritime safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024