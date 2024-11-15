Operation Sagar Manthan Unveils Major Drug Trafficking Bust
An anti-narcotics operation, 'Sagar Manthan,' involving multiple agencies led to the capture of 700 kg of methamphetamine and the arrest of eight Iranians off the Gujarat coast. This seizure underscores the successful international cooperation in tackling maritime drug trafficking, reinforcing India's commitment to a drug-free nation.
A significant anti-narcotics operation, codenamed 'Sagar Manthan-4,' culminated in the seizure of approximately 700 kg of methamphetamine, leading to the arrest of eight foreign nationals claiming to be Iranians. The joint operation took place in Indian territorial waters near Porbandar and involved the NCB, Navy, and Gujarat Police ATS.
The seized methamphetamine, valued at Rs 2,500-3,500 crore in the international market, marks a notable achievement in the ongoing effort to combat maritime drug trafficking. The Inter-agency coordination was a key factor in the successful interception of an unregistered vessel without an automatic identification system, suspected of smuggling drugs into India.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the operation as a testament to India's resolve to eradicate drug trafficking, aligning with PM Modi's vision for a drug-free India. Since the inception of Operation Sagar Manthan, 3,400 kilograms of drugs have been seized, reflecting a continued commitment to national security and maritime safety.
