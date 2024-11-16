Left Menu

Indian Americans Rally for Sanctions on Bangladesh

Indian Americans are mobilizing to urge the Trump administration and Congress to enact economic sanctions against Bangladesh, due to the government's alleged persecution of Hindus and minorities. Dr. Bharat Barai, a leading community figure, supports potential sanctions if conditions do not improve under the Bangladeshi regime.

Indian Americans are gearing up to influence the incoming Trump administration and Congress to enforce economic sanctions against Bangladesh, citing the regime's alleged persecution of Hindus. Dr. Bharat Barai, a prominent community leader, believes Trump will take decisive action to address these human rights concerns following his inauguration.

During an interview with PTI, Barai highlighted Trump's condemnation of the violence against minorities in Bangladesh and suggested that economic sanctions, particularly targeting garment exports, could compel the Bangladeshi regime to change course. The Indian American community, alongside several US lawmakers, is actively working towards engaging the new administration on this pressing issue.

Amidst discussions of external influences and political upheaval in both Bangladesh and Pakistan, Barai also urged the Indian government to consider imposing sanctions if the persecution persists. His remarks indicate a growing sentiment among Indian Americans to leverage their influence for international human rights advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

