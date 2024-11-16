Three Bodies Discovered Near Manipur-Assam Border Amid Rising Tensions
Three bodies, suspected to be of the six missing persons, were found near the Jiri and Barak rivers' confluence along the Manipur-Assam border. The discovery led to heightened tensions and a temporary closure of educational institutions as the region awaits identification and autopsy results.
Three bodies suspected to belong to six missing individuals were discovered near the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers along the Manipur-Assam border, officials reported on Saturday.
The grisly find occurred approximately 16 kilometers from Borobekra in Jiribam district on Friday night, from where the individuals initially vanished, according to district officials speaking to PTI. While identification efforts are underway, people suspect these are among the missing six.
In response to the emerging details, local authorities closed educational institutions in anticipation of further developments, as tension escalated across five districts in the Imphal Valley.
