Can Karnataka Minister Clear His Name in Disproportionate Assets Probe?

The Lokayukta police summoned Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan amid ongoing investigations into a disproportionate assets case. The minister confirmed the summons, stating that the Enforcement Directorate previously raided his premises, transferring the case to the Anti-Corruption Bureau for further investigation.

After the ACB's investigations, the case shifted to the Lokayukta for deeper scrutiny, resulting in the recent notice to Khan. Despite being called in for questioning, Khan termed it a routine procedure with no new developments.

Sources reveal that the case ties back to the IMA Ponzi scam, with the ED initially raiding Khan in August 2021. Subsequently, material from the ED's findings was shared with the ACB. With the ACB now defunct, the Lokayukta has taken over the case to pursue further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)