Mumbai Police Nab Suspect with Illegal Firearm

Mumbai police arrested a 38-year-old man, identified as Suresh Bhojraj Dolare, on charges related to possession of a country-made pistol and cartridges, authorities revealed on Saturday.

The crime branch's unit-6 acted swiftly on a tip-off, apprehending the Nagpur resident in Shivaji Nagar, where the weapon was disclosed during the arrest.

Investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the firearm and identify potential buyers, as Dolare faces charges under relevant Arms Act provisions and the Maharashtra Police Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)