Mumbai Police Nab Suspect with Illegal Firearm
The Mumbai police have detained Suresh Bhojraj Dolare for alleged possession of a country-made pistol and cartridges. Acting on a tip-off, officers recovered the weapon during his arrest in Shivaji Nagar. Dolare faces charges under the Arms and Maharashtra Police Acts as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:37 IST
Mumbai police arrested a 38-year-old man, identified as Suresh Bhojraj Dolare, on charges related to possession of a country-made pistol and cartridges, authorities revealed on Saturday.
The crime branch's unit-6 acted swiftly on a tip-off, apprehending the Nagpur resident in Shivaji Nagar, where the weapon was disclosed during the arrest.
Investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the firearm and identify potential buyers, as Dolare faces charges under relevant Arms Act provisions and the Maharashtra Police Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
