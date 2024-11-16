Left Menu

Mumbai Police Nab Suspect with Illegal Firearm

The Mumbai police have detained Suresh Bhojraj Dolare for alleged possession of a country-made pistol and cartridges. Acting on a tip-off, officers recovered the weapon during his arrest in Shivaji Nagar. Dolare faces charges under the Arms and Maharashtra Police Acts as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:37 IST
Mumbai Police Nab Suspect with Illegal Firearm
firearm
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police arrested a 38-year-old man, identified as Suresh Bhojraj Dolare, on charges related to possession of a country-made pistol and cartridges, authorities revealed on Saturday.

The crime branch's unit-6 acted swiftly on a tip-off, apprehending the Nagpur resident in Shivaji Nagar, where the weapon was disclosed during the arrest.

Investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the firearm and identify potential buyers, as Dolare faces charges under relevant Arms Act provisions and the Maharashtra Police Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024