Tensions Rise in Imphal Valley Amid Discovery of Bodies in Jiribam
Protests erupted in Imphal Valley after three bodies suspected to be those of missing individuals were found, sparking unrest and leading to roadblocks and market closures. The discovery follows months of ethnic clashes in the region, prompting schools to close. A search for missing persons continues.
Imphal Valley witnessed heightened tensions as protests broke out on Saturday following the discovery of three bodies in Jiribam district, suspected to be of individuals missing since recent clashes. The demonstrations, primarily by women, led to roadblocks with burning tyres in several parts of the region, including Kwakeithel and Sagolband Tera.
In response to the unsolved killings, women vendors at Manipur's main marketplace, Khwairamband bazaar, took to the streets, intensifying a citywide turmoil further exacerbated by the closure of markets and businesses. Security forces were deployed en masse across Imphal to manage the volatile situation.
The horrific find, which includes the bodies of a woman and two children, comes amidst ongoing ethnic violence involving Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups, with over 200 fatalities reported since last year. Authorities have declared an official holiday for educational institutions as the search continues for abducted individuals allegedly taken by militants during a recent clash.
