Protesters Demand Action in Manipur: A Quest for Justice
Protesters in Imphal, Manipur, stormed residences of two ministers and three MLAs, demanding justice for three murder victims from Jiribam district. The unrest led to the imposition of a curfew by the Imphal West administration. Protesters called for the arrest of culprits and government accountability.
In a significant escalation of tensions in Manipur, protesters forcibly entered the homes of two ministers and three MLAs on Saturday to demand justice for the murder of three individuals in Jiribam district.
The violence prompted the Imphal West administration to impose a district-wide curfew. Authorities have implemented prohibitory orders indefinitely, aiming to restore order.
This unrest arises after the discovery of three bodies, suspected to be missing persons from Jiribam, near the Manipur-Assam border, intensifying calls for immediate government action and accountability.
