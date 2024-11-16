Left Menu

Protesters Demand Action in Manipur: A Quest for Justice

Protesters in Imphal, Manipur, stormed residences of two ministers and three MLAs, demanding justice for three murder victims from Jiribam district. The unrest led to the imposition of a curfew by the Imphal West administration. Protesters called for the arrest of culprits and government accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:25 IST
Protesters Demand Action in Manipur: A Quest for Justice
protest blockade Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant escalation of tensions in Manipur, protesters forcibly entered the homes of two ministers and three MLAs on Saturday to demand justice for the murder of three individuals in Jiribam district.

The violence prompted the Imphal West administration to impose a district-wide curfew. Authorities have implemented prohibitory orders indefinitely, aiming to restore order.

This unrest arises after the discovery of three bodies, suspected to be missing persons from Jiribam, near the Manipur-Assam border, intensifying calls for immediate government action and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024