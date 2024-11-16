Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Demolition of Sanjauli Mosque Floors

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shimla Municipal Commissioner's Court is at the center of a contentious legal battle, having ordered the demolition of the top three floors of the Sanjauli Mosque due to alleged unauthorized construction. The mosque committee and Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board were asked for an update on the status of the mosque's other floors.

Allegations of illegal construction, which the Waqf Board disputes, have sparked tensions. The mosque committee began dismantling the top floors as per the October 5 court directive. However, the ongoing dispute traces back to a municipal notice in 2010 regarding a single-storey structure, with reports of total five floors existing by 2018.

The demolition order received backlash, leading to protests, one of which resulted in injuries on September 11. Despite some community leaders' willingness to comply, the All Himachal Muslim Organisation contested the court's decision, with the next hearing slated for November 18 in the District Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

