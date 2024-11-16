Ex-MLA Yadav's Surprising Phone-Tapping Interrogation

Former BRS MLA Jaipal Yadav participated in a police inquiry in Hyderabad on Saturday concerning an investigation into illegal phone tapping. This follows a similar interrogation of another former BRS MLA, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, on November 14.

Yadav confirmed to reporters post-interrogation that the police questioned him regarding the sharing of phone numbers with an officer linked to the investigation. He assured that he had complied fully with the questioning.

Since March 13, authorities have apprehended three suspended officers and a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police for allegedly tampering with intelligence data and conducting unauthorized phone taps. The police are currently searching for the former State Intelligence Bureau head and another suspect, both reported to be in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)