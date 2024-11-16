Minister Calls for Compensation and Responsibility in Digital Media Era

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the need for intermediary platforms to adequately compensate conventional media for content creation. Speaking virtually on National Press Day, Vaishnaw noted the media's pivotal role in India's fight for freedom from British rule and during the Emergency.

He identified four pressing challenges for media today: financial losses due to digital shifts, rampant fake news and disinformation, responsibility for content on digital platforms, and the impact of artificial intelligence on intellectual property rights. Vaishnaw highlighted the widening financial gaps between digital platforms and traditional media, calling for fair compensation.

Moreover, Vaishnaw questioned the relevance of the 'safe harbour' provision that protects platforms from liability for the content they host. Given global debates and technological advancements, he urged a re-evaluation of responsibilities, particularly in culturally diverse societies like India.

(With inputs from agencies.)