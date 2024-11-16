Tragedy Strikes Vocational School: Suspect in Custody
Eight individuals lost their lives and 17 were injured in a knife assault at a vocational school in Jiangsu Province, China. The suspect, a former student, was apprehended and confessed to the crime. This is the second civilian attack this week, prompting a call for increased safety measures.
A devastating knife attack at a vocational school in Jiangsu Province, China, claimed the lives of eight people and left 17 others injured, according to local police.
The incident occurred at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Yixing City, where the suspect, a 21-year-old former student named Xu, was detained at the scene and admitted to the crime. Xu cited grievances over his academic and financial circumstances as motives.
This violent event marks the second attack on civilians this week, following a deadly car-ramming incident in Zhuhai City. Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged for comprehensive efforts to assist the affected, as concerns over public safety rise.
