Tragedy Strikes Vocational School: Suspect in Custody

A devastating knife attack at a vocational school in Jiangsu Province, China, claimed the lives of eight people and left 17 others injured, according to local police.

The incident occurred at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Yixing City, where the suspect, a 21-year-old former student named Xu, was detained at the scene and admitted to the crime. Xu cited grievances over his academic and financial circumstances as motives.

This violent event marks the second attack on civilians this week, following a deadly car-ramming incident in Zhuhai City. Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged for comprehensive efforts to assist the affected, as concerns over public safety rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)