Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Vocational School: Suspect in Custody

Eight individuals lost their lives and 17 were injured in a knife assault at a vocational school in Jiangsu Province, China. The suspect, a former student, was apprehended and confessed to the crime. This is the second civilian attack this week, prompting a call for increased safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:28 IST
Tragedy Strikes Vocational School: Suspect in Custody
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A devastating knife attack at a vocational school in Jiangsu Province, China, claimed the lives of eight people and left 17 others injured, according to local police.

The incident occurred at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Yixing City, where the suspect, a 21-year-old former student named Xu, was detained at the scene and admitted to the crime. Xu cited grievances over his academic and financial circumstances as motives.

This violent event marks the second attack on civilians this week, following a deadly car-ramming incident in Zhuhai City. Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged for comprehensive efforts to assist the affected, as concerns over public safety rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024