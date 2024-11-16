Manipur Government Urges AFSPA Withdrawal

The Manipur government is pressing for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from six police station jurisdictions within the state, an official announced on Saturday. The critique follows the Centre's recent reimposition of AFSPA in these network areas, notably in the unrest-prone Jiribam.

A letter dispatched from the Joint Secretary of the Home Department to the Central government laid bare the state's firm stance. It explained that in a cabinet meeting held on November 15, a decision was made to recommend a review and withdrawal of the AFSPA in specific areas, classified as disturbed under Section 3 of AFSPA 1958.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had, on the preceding day, November 14, rekindled the imposition of AFSPA covering sections under Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East, Moirang in Bishnupur, alongside others in Kangpokpi and Jiribam district.

(With inputs from agencies.)