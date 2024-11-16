Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes over the weekend marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict within Lebanon. On Saturday, strikes targeted the village of Khreibeh in the Baalbek District, resulting in the deaths of six people, including three children, and injuring 11 others. Lebanese health authorities confirmed that five injured children are in critical condition.

Elsewhere, medics were among those killed in the southern regions of Lebanon amid Israeli strikes. Two medics died, one each in Borj Rahal and Kfartebnit. The assaults have also left four rescue workers injured and two missing, further straining the nation's response capabilities.

For a fifth consecutive day, Israel continued its bombardment of areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut, known to be Hezbollah-controlled. The Israeli military reports that these strikes targeted Hezbollah infrastructure, aiming to destabilize its operations amid a broader offensive launched since late September. The attacks have created a dire humanitarian situation, with over a million Lebanese displaced from their homes.

