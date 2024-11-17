Dramatic Arrest in TMC Leader Attack Plot
The prime suspect in the attack on TMC leader Sushanta Ghosh was arrested in Purba Bardhaman district. The accused, Iqbal, is believed to have orchestrated the attack over a land dispute. Police investigations continue with further arrests made, and security has been heightened around Ghosh.
Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2024 00:29 IST
Country:
- India
A high-profile arrest unfolded in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district as police apprehended the main suspect involved in the attempted assassination of TMC leader Sushanta Ghosh.
Identified as Iqbal, the accused allegedly masterminded the attack over a land dispute, reportedly orchestrating the plot by involving accomplices for a monetary reward.
The incident has spurred a major investigation, leading to multiple arrests and increased police vigilance as authorities sift through potential accomplices and motives behind the attack.
