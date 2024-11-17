Dramatic Arrest in TMC Leader Attack Plot

A high-profile arrest unfolded in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district as police apprehended the main suspect involved in the attempted assassination of TMC leader Sushanta Ghosh.

Identified as Iqbal, the accused allegedly masterminded the attack over a land dispute, reportedly orchestrating the plot by involving accomplices for a monetary reward.

The incident has spurred a major investigation, leading to multiple arrests and increased police vigilance as authorities sift through potential accomplices and motives behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)