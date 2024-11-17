Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest in TMC Leader Attack Plot

The prime suspect in the attack on TMC leader Sushanta Ghosh was arrested in Purba Bardhaman district. The accused, Iqbal, is believed to have orchestrated the attack over a land dispute. Police investigations continue with further arrests made, and security has been heightened around Ghosh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 00:29 IST
Dramatic Arrest in TMC Leader Attack Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-profile arrest unfolded in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district as police apprehended the main suspect involved in the attempted assassination of TMC leader Sushanta Ghosh.

Identified as Iqbal, the accused allegedly masterminded the attack over a land dispute, reportedly orchestrating the plot by involving accomplices for a monetary reward.

The incident has spurred a major investigation, leading to multiple arrests and increased police vigilance as authorities sift through potential accomplices and motives behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024