Tragedy in Eastern Congo: Extremist Attacks Escalate

Thirteen people have been killed and others kidnapped in eastern Congo by extremist rebels with Islamic State ties, local authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The attack was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces in the Mabisio village of North Kivu province, according to Col. Alain Kiwewa, the area's administrator. The attack, which happened late Friday, resulted in the deaths of civilians, including women, and led to the burning and looting of houses.

Eastern Congo has long been plagued by armed violence, with over 120 groups vying for control over resources and land. The ADF's attacks have escalated recently, moving towards Goma and Ituri province, raising alarms among rights groups and the United Nations due to the mass killings and abductions, especially of children.

