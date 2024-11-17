Left Menu

Tragedy in Eastern Congo: Extremist Attacks Escalate

At least 13 people were killed and others kidnapped by extremist rebels linked to the Islamic State group in eastern Congo. The attack by the Allied Democratic Forces occurred in Mabisio village, North Kivu province. The violence continues as various armed groups vie for power and resources.

Thirteen people have been killed and others kidnapped in eastern Congo by extremist rebels with Islamic State ties, local authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The attack was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces in the Mabisio village of North Kivu province, according to Col. Alain Kiwewa, the area's administrator. The attack, which happened late Friday, resulted in the deaths of civilians, including women, and led to the burning and looting of houses.

Eastern Congo has long been plagued by armed violence, with over 120 groups vying for control over resources and land. The ADF's attacks have escalated recently, moving towards Goma and Ituri province, raising alarms among rights groups and the United Nations due to the mass killings and abductions, especially of children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

