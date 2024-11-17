Drone Mishap Spearheads New Safety Concerns in Russia

A drone mishap occurred in west-central Russia, impacting a factory workshop and leading to an explosion, the local leader confirmed on Sunday.

Alexander Brechalov, the head of Udmurtia republic, reported via Telegram that the incident left one person injured who has since been hospitalized. The injury was described as moderate.

Fortunately, the factory didn't suffer severe damage, Brechalov noted, yet the event has sparked growing concerns over drone safety and operational regulations in industrial zones.

