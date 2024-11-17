Left Menu

Mystery of the Missing Eye: Hospital Scandal in Patna

Fantush Kumar, a shooting victim, was admitted to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna. Post-mortem examination revealed his left eye missing, with a surgical blade found nearby. Family alleges foul play, while doctors suspect rats gnawed it. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-11-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 11:11 IST
Mystery of the Missing Eye: Hospital Scandal in Patna
  • Country:
  • India

A state-run hospital in Patna is embroiled in controversy after a shooting victim's body was found with a missing eye, sparking allegations of negligence or foul play.

Fantush Kumar, who was shot on November 15, died at the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH). His family discovered the missing eye, along with a surgical blade, on the stretcher as the body was brought from the morgue for autopsy.

Hospital authorities have initiated an investigation, with doctors speculating that rats might be responsible. Meanwhile, police review CCTV footage and interrogate related personnel, although no complaint has been filed by the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024