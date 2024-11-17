Mystery of the Missing Eye: Hospital Scandal in Patna

A state-run hospital in Patna is embroiled in controversy after a shooting victim's body was found with a missing eye, sparking allegations of negligence or foul play.

Fantush Kumar, who was shot on November 15, died at the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH). His family discovered the missing eye, along with a surgical blade, on the stretcher as the body was brought from the morgue for autopsy.

Hospital authorities have initiated an investigation, with doctors speculating that rats might be responsible. Meanwhile, police review CCTV footage and interrogate related personnel, although no complaint has been filed by the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)