Tragedy in Thane: Alleged Medical Negligence Under Investigation

A significant case of alleged medical negligence has come to light in Thane, three years following the tragic deaths of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. The incident was reported by Thane police on Wednesday.

Reshma Santosh Nikam was admitted to a private hospital in the Manpada area on February 9, 2022, due to health complications. Her condition worsened, prompting her transfer to Kalwa's government hospital. Despite medical efforts, both she and her unborn child passed away during treatment.

Her father-in-law has accused a woman doctor at the private hospital of failing to provide adequate treatment. A medical review corroborated concerns of negligence, resulting in an FIR filed against the doctor on April 8 under IPC section 304(A). The Chitalsar Police Station is currently investigating the case, and no arrests have been made yet.

