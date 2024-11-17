Tensions Rise as Kuki-Zo Community Awaits Post-Mortem Reports for Funeral Proceedings
The Kuki-Zo community in Manipur is delaying the funeral of 10 youths killed in an alleged gunfight until post-mortem reports are received. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) held an emergency meeting to discuss legal issues and the possibility of conducting another autopsy. The community is awaiting reports from Silchar Medical College and Hospital.
The Kuki-Zo community in Manipur is halting the funeral of 10 youths, allegedly killed by security forces, until post-mortem reports are provided. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) seeks clarity on the incident.
ITLF convened an emergency meeting to decide on potential legal actions and whether to conduct another autopsy locally. Community leaders plan to review the reports for inconsistencies before proceeding with any burial arrangements.
Amid rising tensions, the delayed release of the post-mortem reports has further strained relations between local communities and authorities, highlighting ongoing ethnic discord in the region.
