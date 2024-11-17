Tensions Rise as Kuki-Zo Community Awaits Post-Mortem Reports for Funeral Proceedings

The Kuki-Zo community in Manipur is halting the funeral of 10 youths, allegedly killed by security forces, until post-mortem reports are provided. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) seeks clarity on the incident.

ITLF convened an emergency meeting to decide on potential legal actions and whether to conduct another autopsy locally. Community leaders plan to review the reports for inconsistencies before proceeding with any burial arrangements.

Amid rising tensions, the delayed release of the post-mortem reports has further strained relations between local communities and authorities, highlighting ongoing ethnic discord in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)