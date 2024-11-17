Left Menu

Mother-Daughter Duo Sentenced in Lover's Homicide Case

A court in Ballia sentenced a woman and her daughter each to 10 years in prison for killing the latter's lover. The incident took place in 2021 when Chanda called her lover to her home and, along with family members, assaulted him. The court delivered the verdict based on a registered complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:02 IST
Mother-Daughter Duo Sentenced in Lover's Homicide Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Ballia has sentenced a woman and her daughter to 10 years in prison each, following their conviction for the murder of the daughter's lover, which occurred three years ago.

The verdict was delivered by District and Sessions Judge Amit Pal Singh after Nandlal, a resident of Nagpura village, lodged a complaint alleging that his son Chandan was killed by Chanda and her family using an axe handle.

The court found the mother-daughter duo guilty and sentenced them, while also imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 each, based on the police investigation and subsequent charge sheet filed under the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024