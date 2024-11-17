Mother-Daughter Duo Sentenced in Lover's Homicide Case
A court in Ballia sentenced a woman and her daughter each to 10 years in prison for killing the latter's lover. The incident took place in 2021 when Chanda called her lover to her home and, along with family members, assaulted him. The court delivered the verdict based on a registered complaint.
A court in Ballia has sentenced a woman and her daughter to 10 years in prison each, following their conviction for the murder of the daughter's lover, which occurred three years ago.
The verdict was delivered by District and Sessions Judge Amit Pal Singh after Nandlal, a resident of Nagpura village, lodged a complaint alleging that his son Chandan was killed by Chanda and her family using an axe handle.
The court found the mother-daughter duo guilty and sentenced them, while also imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 each, based on the police investigation and subsequent charge sheet filed under the Indian Penal Code.
