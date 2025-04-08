Supreme Court Ensures Legislative Autonomy in Historic Verdict

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has declared the Tamil Nadu Governor's withholding of 10 state bills as 'illegal and erroneous in law,' reinforcing the foundational principles of federalism and legislative democracy. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lauded the verdict, describing it as a triumph for democratic governance.

CM Vijayan emphasized the apex court's stipulation that governors must act on the advice of the cabinet, underlining the ruling's importance in preserving legislative rights. Highlighting Kerala's ongoing legal struggle regarding similar issues, Vijayan noted the judgment as a crucial victory for the state battling prolonged bill withholding.

Previously, tensions between Kerala's government and former Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had surfaced over similar reservations. The Supreme Court asserted that governors lack veto power over re-enacted bills, and the Tamil Nadu Governor's actions were deemed unconstitutional. The judgment emphasized the Governor's role as a supportive constitutional figure, devoid of political bias.

