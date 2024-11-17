Left Menu

Racket Busted: Fake Licences and Rifles Seized in Maharashtra

Nine individuals from Kashmir were arrested in Maharashtra for allegedly possessing rifles with fake licenses. The operation, coordinated by local police and Military Intelligence, revealed that these individuals took up security jobs using counterfeit documents. Investigations continue into this illicit arms racket.

Nine individuals from Kashmir have been apprehended in Maharashtra in a joint operation conducted by Ahilyanagar police and Military Intelligence, Southern Command. This operation has allegedly resulted in the seizure of nine rifles and 58 live cartridges.

The investigation began after authorities received information about individuals from Jammu and Kashmir using fake licenses to work as security guards in Maharashtra. Documents were sent to Jammu and Kashmir officials for verification, confirming that the said licenses were fraudulent, leading to the raids.

Those arrested have been identified and charged under the Arms Act. The accused allegedly paid a facilitator to acquire the illegal firearms and licenses. Further investigations into this arms racket are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

