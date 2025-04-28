Left Menu

Freight Train Chaos: Midnight Derailment at Khurja Junction

Two wagons of a freight train derailed at Khurja Junction railway station, causing disruption on the Delhi-Howrah rail route. No casualties were reported. The train had been stationed at Tundla and the cause of the derailment is under investigation, as efforts to restore operations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:27 IST
Early Monday, the tranquility of Khurja Junction railway station was shattered as two wagons of a freight train derailed, officials reported. Thankfully, the incident resulted in no casualties.

Positioned along the busy Delhi-Howrah rail route, the derailment occurred at approximately 1 am. Once alerted, railway officials and technical staff quickly mobilized to commence the recovery of the derailed wagons.

Anil Kumar, the Divisional Signal and Telecom Engineer from Aligarh, disclosed that the freight train had been stationed at Tundla for two days prior to its departure on Sunday. An investigation into the cause of the derailment is ongoing, as work continues to resume normal rail operations.

