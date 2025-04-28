Freight Train Chaos: Midnight Derailment at Khurja Junction

Early Monday, the tranquility of Khurja Junction railway station was shattered as two wagons of a freight train derailed, officials reported. Thankfully, the incident resulted in no casualties.

Positioned along the busy Delhi-Howrah rail route, the derailment occurred at approximately 1 am. Once alerted, railway officials and technical staff quickly mobilized to commence the recovery of the derailed wagons.

Anil Kumar, the Divisional Signal and Telecom Engineer from Aligarh, disclosed that the freight train had been stationed at Tundla for two days prior to its departure on Sunday. An investigation into the cause of the derailment is ongoing, as work continues to resume normal rail operations.

