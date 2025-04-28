India Cracks Down on Misinformation: 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Banned Amid Terror Probe

In a decisive step influenced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, India announced a ban on 16 Pakistani YouTube channels. These channels, accused of disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content against Indian security forces, have a combined following of over 63 million subscribers.

This significant action comes in the wake of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of 26 tourists. Government sources cited the spread of misinformation and misleading narratives as reasons for the ban. Among the well-known blocked channels are Dawn News, SAMAA TV, and Geo News.

Additionally, a formal complaint was lodged against the BBC over its coverage of the incident. The Indian government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling misinformation that threatens national security. Currently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the attack, focusing on potential links between local and Pakistani terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)