Left Menu

India Cracks Down on Misinformation: 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Banned Amid Terror Probe

India bans 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading provocative content amid investigations into a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. This measure, influenced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, aims to combat misinformation against Indian security forces. The crackdown aligns with ongoing inquiries into the deadly Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:27 IST
India Cracks Down on Misinformation: 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Banned Amid Terror Probe
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive step influenced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, India announced a ban on 16 Pakistani YouTube channels. These channels, accused of disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content against Indian security forces, have a combined following of over 63 million subscribers.

This significant action comes in the wake of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of 26 tourists. Government sources cited the spread of misinformation and misleading narratives as reasons for the ban. Among the well-known blocked channels are Dawn News, SAMAA TV, and Geo News.

Additionally, a formal complaint was lodged against the BBC over its coverage of the incident. The Indian government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling misinformation that threatens national security. Currently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the attack, focusing on potential links between local and Pakistani terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025