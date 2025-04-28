Tragedy in Yemen: Airstrike on Migrant Prison Sparks Outrage

An airstrike in Yemen's Saada governorate has reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 30 African migrants, as confirmed by the al-Masirah satellite news channel operated by the Houthi rebels. The US military has not confirmed conducting the strike, and independent verification is pending.

According to al-Masirah, the strike targeted a prison housing around 100 inmates, leading to a significant number of casualties. Graphic footage broadcast by the channel depicted several fatalities and injuries at the site.

The incident has occurred in a region controlled by Houthi forces, adding to the ongoing turmoil in Yemen. The lack of confirmation by US military officials leaves many questions unanswered regarding responsibility for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)