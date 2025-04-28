Left Menu

Tragedy in Yemen: Airstrike on Migrant Prison Sparks Outrage

An alleged US airstrike targeted a prison holding African migrants in Yemen's Saada governorate, reportedly killing at least 30. The incident was reported by the Houthi-run al-Masirah news channel, but lacks independent verification. The US military has not confirmed its involvement in the attack on the Houthi stronghold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:26 IST
An airstrike in Yemen's Saada governorate has reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 30 African migrants, as confirmed by the al-Masirah satellite news channel operated by the Houthi rebels. The US military has not confirmed conducting the strike, and independent verification is pending.

According to al-Masirah, the strike targeted a prison housing around 100 inmates, leading to a significant number of casualties. Graphic footage broadcast by the channel depicted several fatalities and injuries at the site.

The incident has occurred in a region controlled by Houthi forces, adding to the ongoing turmoil in Yemen. The lack of confirmation by US military officials leaves many questions unanswered regarding responsibility for the attack.

