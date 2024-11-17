19-Year-Old Arrested with Counterfeit Currency Haul

In Thane district, a young man from Gujarat found himself in legal trouble after being caught with fake Indian currency notes valued at Rs 51.76 lakh. The arrest took place following a tip-off to the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police's crime branch.

Aryan Mansukhbai Jabucha, 19, was detained on November 15, with authorities seizing 10,352 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal confirmed the operation, stating that an investigation into the origin and intended recipient of the counterfeit currency is ongoing.

Jabucha now faces charges under sections 179 and 180 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with using and possessing counterfeit currency. The official registration of the case took place at Kashimira police station, marking a significant crackdown on fake currency circulation.

