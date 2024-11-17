Dramatic Rescue: Infant Kidnapped from Delhi Hospital Safely Recovered

An infant kidnapped from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital has been safely recovered from Shahjahanpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi Police, in partnership with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), successfully conducted the operation.

The incident occurred when the mother went for her husband's kidney treatment at the hospital and was approached by a woman who started a conversation, gained her trust, and eventually kidnapped the child. An FIR was quickly filed at Safdarjung Enclave Police Station, and police immediately initiated the investigation.

After sifting through CCTV footage, the suspects were traced to Anand Vihar Railway Station. Despite being disguised, they were intercepted on the Bareilly-bound Sadbhavana Express. Police arrested Mahi Singh and Rohit Kumar and the infant was reunited with the parents.

