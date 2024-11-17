Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Infant Kidnapped from Delhi Hospital Safely Recovered

An infant kidnapped from Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, was rescued from Shahjahanpur railway station by Delhi Police with support from GRP and RPF. The suspects, Mahi Singh and Rohit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, were apprehended after CCTV footage analysis. The baby was reunited with their family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:56 IST
Dramatic Rescue: Infant Kidnapped from Delhi Hospital Safely Recovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An infant kidnapped from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital has been safely recovered from Shahjahanpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi Police, in partnership with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), successfully conducted the operation.

The incident occurred when the mother went for her husband's kidney treatment at the hospital and was approached by a woman who started a conversation, gained her trust, and eventually kidnapped the child. An FIR was quickly filed at Safdarjung Enclave Police Station, and police immediately initiated the investigation.

After sifting through CCTV footage, the suspects were traced to Anand Vihar Railway Station. Despite being disguised, they were intercepted on the Bareilly-bound Sadbhavana Express. Police arrested Mahi Singh and Rohit Kumar and the infant was reunited with the parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024