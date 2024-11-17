Left Menu

Currency Exchange Racket Cracked: Two Arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested two men, Neeraj alias Raju and Karan alias Rahul, for allegedly running a currency exchange scam. The duo duped victims by using genuine US dollars initially and later exchanged bundles of paper disguised as cash. Investigations continue to uncover more associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:37 IST
Currency Exchange Racket Cracked: Two Arrested in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals implicated in a currency exchange scam that swindled unsuspecting victims. The two men, identified as Neeraj alias Raju and Karan alias Rahul, both 23 years old, were nabbed from Loni, Ghaziabad, according to police authorities.

The scam operated under the guise of US dollar to Indian currency exchange, where the suspects would initially use genuine currency to gain the victims' trust. They would then swap the genuine cash with bundles of paper camouflaged as money. This deceitful strategy has resulted in several recent fraud cases, including two in Delhi's Sonia Vihar, costing victims Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Neeraj's criminal record includes offenses under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act, while Karan has past accusations of fraud and burglary. Both are suspected of involvement in numerous similar frauds across states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The ongoing investigation aims to identify and capture other participants linked to this operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024