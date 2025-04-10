Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' Takes Cannes by Storm in Un Certain Regard Category

Neeraj Ghaywan's sophomore feature film, 'Homebound,' has earned a spot in the illustrious Un Certain Regard category at this year's Cannes Film Festival, a distinction that celebrates the creativity of emerging filmmakers. Ghaywan's debut film, 'Masaan,' also received acclaim in the same segment in 2015.

The latest film, a project of Dharma Productions, stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with co-production by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, 'Homebound' symbolizes a union of talents poised to captivate audiences globally.

Commenting on the selection, Ghaywan and actor Khatter expressed immense pride and excitement for 'Homebound,' highlighting its significance as a testament to pure intention and creative vision. The Un Certain Regard lineup this year includes notable debuts and works from various international directors, underlining the diverse storytelling celebrated at Cannes.

(With inputs from agencies.)