Goa Government Vows Transparency in Public Sector Hiring

The Goa government emphasizes transparency in filling vacancies through the State Staff Selection Commission and Goa Public Service Commission. This move counters opposition claims about opaque recruitment processes. Recent police actions revealed a scam involving false job promises, resulting in numerous arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:16 IST
The Goa government has reiterated its commitment to transparency in recruitment processes for public sector jobs. All vacancies will now be filled through the State Staff Selection Commission or the Goa Public Service Commission, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

This announcement comes in response to opposition claims that the hiring process lacks transparency. Additionally, a recent police investigation has uncovered a scam in which numerous individuals were deceived with false promises of government jobs, leading to several arrests.

A senior official noted that the Goa Staff Selection Commission has been structured to ensure fair and transparent recruitment. Procedures include Computer Based Tests, immediate score visibility, and opportunities for candidates to address grievances before final results are published.

(With inputs from agencies.)

