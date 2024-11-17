Goa Government Vows Transparency in Public Sector Hiring

The Goa government has reiterated its commitment to transparency in recruitment processes for public sector jobs. All vacancies will now be filled through the State Staff Selection Commission or the Goa Public Service Commission, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

This announcement comes in response to opposition claims that the hiring process lacks transparency. Additionally, a recent police investigation has uncovered a scam in which numerous individuals were deceived with false promises of government jobs, leading to several arrests.

A senior official noted that the Goa Staff Selection Commission has been structured to ensure fair and transparent recruitment. Procedures include Computer Based Tests, immediate score visibility, and opportunities for candidates to address grievances before final results are published.

