Unfilled Vacancies: The Silent Crisis in India's Judiciary

At the launch of the 2025 India Justice Report, former Supreme Court judge, Justice Madan B Lokur, criticized the current state of the Indian judiciary. Despite adequate vacancies, there remains a significant shortfall in judges across the country, resulting in a denied justice system.

The report highlighted that while district courts face around 33% unfilled vacancies, high courts have a 21% shortfall. Lokur stressed that an increase in the number of high court judges has been ineffective due to persistent vacancy issues. He pointed out that according to 1987 recommendations, India still needs approximately 70,000 judges compared to the current 21,000 in place.

Lokur also bemoaned the defunct state of Gram Nyayalayas and underscored the necessity for genuine political will to implement changes. He emphasized that the judiciary's financial woes are misrepresented, as funds remain unutilized. Key tribunal systems and juvenile justice boards are similarly failing, suggesting systemic issues within India's legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)