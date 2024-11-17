Nigeria Honors Modi: Strengthening Ties Through Prestigious Award
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Nigeria's second-highest national honor, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, for his role in strengthening India-Nigeria relations. This marks his 17th international accolade. Modi's visit underscores the vibrant cooperation between the two democracies across sectors like economy, security, and culture.
In a significant gesture of diplomatic recognition, Nigeria has awarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi the prestigious Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger. Presenting the honor, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu highlighted the longstanding partnership between India and Nigeria.
Prime Minister Modi, expressing gratitude, noted the award as a symbol of the friendship between the two nations. This accolade represents the 17th international honor for Modi, exemplifying India's global diplomatic outreach.
Discussing future cooperation, Modi emphasized strengthening ties in economy, energy, and cultural exchange. He also reiterated India's commitment to collaborative development with Africa, citing Nigeria's crucial role on the continent.
