Minister's Bold Move: Personal Sacrifice in Encroachment Drive

In a striking demonstration of commitment to public welfare, Minister of State for Education Gulab Devi took matters into her own hands by demolishing a section of her family's shop to support Chandausi's encroachment clearance drive.

The shop, a 40-year-old establishment on Subhash Road, had been encroaching on public land. Devi's actions underscore her message that community systems must operate correctly to prevent disease and maintain accessibility.

Faced with personal loss, Devi emphasized that adherence to government regulations and serving the public interest remains paramount, stating her willingness to endure personal hardship for the greater good.

(With inputs from agencies.)