Clash Over Digital Display Sparks Tension in Murshidabad
A digital display board at a temporary gate in Beldanga, Murshidabad district, led to a clash between two groups, resulting in arrests and internet suspension. Tensions were fueled by BJP accusations against the state government, while TMC urged for calm and legal action against perpetrators.
Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:04 IST
A clash erupted in Murshidabad's Beldanga district over an allegedly objectionable digital display message, leading authorities to impose prohibitory orders, police confirmed on Sunday.
Fifteen individuals were arrested, and internet services were suspended following the dispute, which began after one group noticed the message during the Kartik Puja festival.
Accusations of government inaction from the BJP met TMC's call for calm, as law enforcement worked to restore peace in an area marked by vandalism and stone-throwing.
