Clash Over Digital Display Sparks Tension in Murshidabad

A clash erupted in Murshidabad's Beldanga district over an allegedly objectionable digital display message, leading authorities to impose prohibitory orders, police confirmed on Sunday.

Fifteen individuals were arrested, and internet services were suspended following the dispute, which began after one group noticed the message during the Kartik Puja festival.

Accusations of government inaction from the BJP met TMC's call for calm, as law enforcement worked to restore peace in an area marked by vandalism and stone-throwing.

(With inputs from agencies.)