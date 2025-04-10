Verbal Clash: Union Minister Counters Telangana CM's Anti-BJP Vow

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has sharply criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy following the latter's statement vowing to prevent the BJP from establishing a presence in the state. Kumar pointed out Reddy's inability to secure victories for Congress in key areas.

Kumar noted that the Telangana Chief Minister, despite his claims, failed to help Congress win in his home district of Mahabubnagar and lost significant seats like Malkajgiri to the BJP. He expressed skepticism about Reddy's assurance, asserting that Congress lacks candidates in Hyderabad and relies on MIM support.

Defending the BJP's growing influence, Kumar branded Congress as an 'endangered species,' calling out the party's reliance on alliances. He asserted that the BJP continues to strengthen its position nationwide, and Congress should focus on safeguarding its remaining influence under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

