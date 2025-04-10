Left Menu

Verbal Clash: Union Minister Counters Telangana CM's Anti-BJP Vow

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's claim that Congress will prevent BJP's rise in the state. Kumar highlighted Congress's electoral failures in Telangana, challenging Reddy's confidence in stopping the BJP. The BJP minister asserted that his party is gaining strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:43 IST
Union MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo/ X/@bandisanjay_bjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has sharply criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy following the latter's statement vowing to prevent the BJP from establishing a presence in the state. Kumar pointed out Reddy's inability to secure victories for Congress in key areas.

Kumar noted that the Telangana Chief Minister, despite his claims, failed to help Congress win in his home district of Mahabubnagar and lost significant seats like Malkajgiri to the BJP. He expressed skepticism about Reddy's assurance, asserting that Congress lacks candidates in Hyderabad and relies on MIM support.

Defending the BJP's growing influence, Kumar branded Congress as an 'endangered species,' calling out the party's reliance on alliances. He asserted that the BJP continues to strengthen its position nationwide, and Congress should focus on safeguarding its remaining influence under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

