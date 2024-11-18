Tragedy Strikes New Orleans Parade: Double Shooting Investigation Underway
Authorities in New Orleans are investigating two separate shootings along a parade route that resulted in two deaths and injuries to nine more individuals. The incidents occurred 45 minutes apart in the St Roch neighbourhood. Police have not yet announced any arrests related to the events.
New Orleans law enforcement is probing a pair of deadly shootings that disrupted a parade route on Sunday, where two individuals were killed and nine others wounded. The incidents have left the community on edge.
Police responded to reports of gunfire at 3:30 PM along an avenue in the St Roch area, discovering eight individuals shot, all subsequently hospitalized with varying degrees of injuries.
A second shooting was reported 45 minutes later, one kilometer north on the same avenue, leaving one person dead on the scene and another succumbing to injuries at a hospital. No arrests have been made yet, as investigations continue.
