Tragedy Strikes New Orleans Parade: Double Shooting Investigation Underway

New Orleans law enforcement is probing a pair of deadly shootings that disrupted a parade route on Sunday, where two individuals were killed and nine others wounded. The incidents have left the community on edge.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at 3:30 PM along an avenue in the St Roch area, discovering eight individuals shot, all subsequently hospitalized with varying degrees of injuries.

A second shooting was reported 45 minutes later, one kilometer north on the same avenue, leaving one person dead on the scene and another succumbing to injuries at a hospital. No arrests have been made yet, as investigations continue.

