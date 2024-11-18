Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes New Orleans Parade: Double Shooting Investigation Underway

Authorities in New Orleans are investigating two separate shootings along a parade route that resulted in two deaths and injuries to nine more individuals. The incidents occurred 45 minutes apart in the St Roch neighbourhood. Police have not yet announced any arrests related to the events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neworleans | Updated: 18-11-2024 06:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 06:44 IST
Tragedy Strikes New Orleans Parade: Double Shooting Investigation Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Orleans law enforcement is probing a pair of deadly shootings that disrupted a parade route on Sunday, where two individuals were killed and nine others wounded. The incidents have left the community on edge.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at 3:30 PM along an avenue in the St Roch area, discovering eight individuals shot, all subsequently hospitalized with varying degrees of injuries.

A second shooting was reported 45 minutes later, one kilometer north on the same avenue, leaving one person dead on the scene and another succumbing to injuries at a hospital. No arrests have been made yet, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024