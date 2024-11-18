Brendan Carr: FCC's New Chairman and Trump's Warrior for Free Speech
Brendan Carr, a senior Republican on the FCC, has been appointed by President-elect Donald Trump as the new chairman. Carr, who has served on the commission and as its general counsel, aligns with Trump's views on media and tech regulation, aiming to reshape the FCC's role.
Donald Trump, the president-elect, has appointed Brendan Carr as the new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. Carr, a seasoned member of the FCC, brings experience and alignment with Trump's perspectives on tech and media regulation.
Having served as the FCC's general counsel, Carr has been confirmed by the Senate three times. His appointment is supported by both Trump and President Joe Biden, indicating bipartisan recognition of his expertise.
Trump's decision reflects his desire to exert more White House control over the FCC, aiming to influence TV networks and tech companies. Carr's vision includes reining in Big Tech and encouraging economic growth, while aligning with the themes of the Heritage Foundation's 'Project 2025'.
